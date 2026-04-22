Govt to distribute jute bags, school uniforms among students

The government will distribute jute-made bags and school uniforms among students of primary educational institutions in every upazila across the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting, regarding the distribution of jute bags in schools, at the Prime Minister's Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday morning with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

"Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held the meeting with three ministries- Primary and Mass Education, Textiles and Jute, and Local Government. The meeting decided to provide jute-made bags to students in two primary educational institutions in each upazila," said PM's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.