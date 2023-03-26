President, PM pay homage to Liberation War martyrs

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital early this morning, marking the 53rd Independence and National Day, reports BSS.

The president first placed the wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the Prime Minister.

After laying the wreaths, the President and the Premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.