Observe July uprising every year to check autocracy’s reemergence: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged the country’s people to the July Uprising every year to resist reemergence of autocracy.

“We will observe this (July Uprising) every year so that we do not have to wait 16 years for another uprising again. We will do this every year so that we can destroy it immediately if there is any sign of dictatorship,” he said while inaugurating a month-long programme at his office here, commemorating the July Uprising.

Professor Yunus said, “This is very important. So that we can catch it before it even shows its first leaf. So that we do not have to wait 16 years.”