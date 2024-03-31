Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital after midnight
BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka following deterioration of her health condition.
AZM Zahid Hossain, her personal physician, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying she was taken to the Evercare Hospitals around 3:30 am on Sunday upon advice of her medical board.
The health condition of the BNP leader worsened at midnight. The medical board immediately turned up at her residence in the city’s Gulshan area and advised her hospitalisation after an initial health check-up, said Shairul Kabir Khan, press wing member of the BNP chairperson.
Earlier, the BNP leader’s health situation deteriorated on Wednesday. The medical board then advised her to receive treatment while staying home.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications. She had received treatment at the hospital for more than five months since 9 August last year.
Convicted in a graft case, she served more than two years in prison and is now staying home under an executive order.