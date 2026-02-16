Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman discharged in final case

The chief executive officer of Transcom Group, Simeen Rahman, along with her mother, the group’s chairman Shahnaz Rahman, and four others, has been discharged by a Dhaka court in a fraud and forgery case filed by her sister.

The chief metropolitan magistrate’s court of Dhaka on Monday granted their discharge following a hearing in the case lodged with Gulshan police station.

With this order, Simeen Rahman, Shahnaz Rahman and other Transcom officials have now been cleared in all four cases filed by Shazreh Huq.

The court allowed the accused persons’ application for discharge in Case No. 20(02)24 of Gulshan police station. During the hearing, defence counsel submitted that the charge sheet in the alleged share transfer forgery case had been filed without recovery of the relevant share transfer deed (Form 117) and without any expert examination.