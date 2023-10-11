How EC will control law enforcement agencies, US team asks

The visiting US pre-election assessment mission wanted to know about the electoral process of Bangladesh, as well as how the election commission (EC) will control election officials and law enforcement agency members to be deployed on the fields during polls.

The delegation also wanted to know how the commission will also tackle law and order situation during the election, several sources at the commission confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The US pre-election assessment mission arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to follow electoral preparations and conduct an impartial assessment about sending a full-fledged election observation team in the upcoming general election.

The nine-member mission consisting of members of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) of the US held a meeting with the election commissioner at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon on the fourth day of its visit on Tuesday.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, election commissioners Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Md Anisur Rahman, and senior officials of the election commission secretariat were present at the meeting.

The US delegation, however, did not brief the media after the meeting.