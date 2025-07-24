Bangladesh Bank asks female employees to avoid short sleeves, short dresses, leggings

Bangladesh Bank has issued a dress code for all employees across all levels. Women officials and staff have been instructed to wear sarees, salwar-kameez with scarves, or other formal and modest attire.

The directive specifically advises against short-sleeved and short-length dresses, as well as leggings.

This instruction was issued by Bangladesh Bank’s Human Resources Department-2 on 21 July.

It also recommends wearing formal sandals or shoes and plain headscarves or hijabs. For men, the directive mandates formal shirts—either full or half-sleeved—and formal pants, while explicitly advising against jeans and chinos trousers.

Failure to comply may result in disciplinary action for misconduct.