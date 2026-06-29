Court orders journalist Azhar Ali be ‘shown arrested’ in anti-terrorism lawsuit
A court has ordered that journalist Azhar Ali Sarkar be ‘shown arrested’ in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Shahbagh Police Station on Monday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Rana passed the order following an application by the police, confirmed Public Prosecutor Shamsud Doha Sumon.
The 57-year-old journalist, who is currently imprisoned, arrived at the court in a wheelchair. The case in which he was formally arrested today involves a roundtable discussion organised by ‘Mancha 71’ last year. Former minister Abdul Latif Siddique is also an accused in the same case.
During the hearing, the Public Prosecutor argued that Azhar Ali was present at the scene and involved in anti-government activities. He mentioned that showing him arrested in this case was necessary in the interest of justice.
In contrast, defence lawyer Md Ripon told the court that Azhar Ali has been suffering from multiple chronic ailments, including kidney and liver complications, high blood pressure and diabetes.
He argued that no evidence of involvement in terrorist activities had been presented against his client.
Ripon further alleged that the journalist is being shown arrested in new cases before he can secure bail in existing ones.
Azhar Ali was brought to the courtroom in a wheelchair from the court lock-up at 12:20 pm.
Speaking to reporters on the court premises after the hearing, he mentioned that he is innocent and has been wrongfully implicated in this case. Furthermore, he had no connection with ‘Mancha 71.’
Azhar Ali formerly worked for the daily Amader Shomoy but is not currently associated with any newspaper.
He was arrested by law enforcement agencies on the night of 10 October last year from the capital's Banasree area and was subsequently placed on remand in several cases.
Inspector (Unarmed) Akhter Morshed of the DMP’s Ramna Division, the investigating officer of the Shahbagh case, filed the application to show Azhar Ali was arrested on `18 June.
The application alleged that under the leadership of Abdul Latif Siddique, a former minister of the government of Awami League (whose activities now banned, Azhar Ali and other accused were involved in a conspiracy to topple the former interim government. It claimed they incited hatred, held ‘flash marches,’ and created public panic through terrorist activities.
According to the case records, the incident occurred on 28 August last year during a ‘Mancha 71’ roundtable at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in Segunbagicha.
The event reportedly descended into chaos, vandalism and the confinement of individuals.
Police subsequently detained 16 people, including Latif Siddique. While the others were sent to jail under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Latif Siddique is currently out on bail.