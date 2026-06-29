Court orders journalist Azhar Ali be ‘shown arrested’ in anti-terrorism lawsuit

A court has ordered that journalist Azhar Ali Sarkar be ‘shown arrested’ in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Shahbagh Police Station on Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Rana passed the order following an application by the police, confirmed Public Prosecutor Shamsud Doha Sumon.

The 57-year-old journalist, who is currently imprisoned, arrived at the court in a wheelchair. The case in which he was formally arrested today involves a roundtable discussion organised by ‘Mancha 71’ last year. Former minister Abdul Latif Siddique is also an accused in the same case.

During the hearing, the Public Prosecutor argued that Azhar Ali was present at the scene and involved in anti-government activities. He mentioned that showing him arrested in this case was necessary in the interest of justice.