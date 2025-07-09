Children with disabilities must be included in mainstream education: Experts

Experts believe that it is essential not only to raise awareness in society but also to bring about structural changes within the education system in order to ensure inclusive education for them.

They emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among the relevant ministries to support this initiative.

Sustainable and integrated measures must be taken by the government, development organisations, and education-related departments to ensure that children with disabilities can learn normally in every school, the experts noted.

They raised these points on Tuesday at a roundtable discussion titled "Home to School: Advancing Inclusive Education for Children with Disabilities", organised by ADD International, Sense International, Sightsavers, and Prothom Alo under UK Aid’s Inclusive Futures initiative.