Dhaka ranks second in methane production

There have been reports of blasts and fire in several buildings of Dhaka in recent times. The experts assume that the origin of these incidents was methane gas accumulated due to a leakage in the supply line. Meanwhile, a recent research has found that a layer of dangerous methane gas has also formed in Dhaka’s atmosphere.

The research studied the atmosphere of 61 cities to make a list of cities with the highest amount of dangerous methane gas. Pakistan’s Karachi tops the list followed by Dhaka. The research was published in the international journal ‘Environmental Research Letters’ on 14 March.