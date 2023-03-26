Dhaka ranks second in methane production

The cities were selected from three categories of countries - developed, developing and less developed - to investigate the causes of high methane gas emissions in urban areas and the relationship between untreated waste water through satellites. Scientists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, St. Louis University, Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and the Netherlands Institute for Space Research jointly conducted the research.
Methane is one of the key elements of natural gas. The research has been prepared by analysing satellite photos detecting the presence of methane gas in the atmosphere taken in between 10 November 2021 and 18 September 2021.
It showed that the amount of methane gas in Dhaka’s atmosphere increased by 21.1 PPB (parts per billion) in that time period. It was 22.5 PPB in Karachi in the same time period.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, James J Shower, head of the research team and professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said, “We have been referring to agriculture and rural water bodies as the sources of methane emission for a long time. However, we have identified several other reasons for methane emission, including leakages in gas supply lines, waste and water mixed with industrial waste, in 61 cities. These sources of methane gas are making the city's air dangerous. At the same time, it is increasing the temperature of the world.”
Landfills in Dhaka produce 47 per cent methane
The wastage of 13 landfills in Dhaka -- where garbage, including plastic materials and polythene, are left open -- produce 47 per cent of methane gas. Apart from this, the polluted water of most of the swamps and rivers in the capital city are held responsible for taking the percentage of methane gas to the alarming scale.
The report mentioned some climate and geography related issues behind the increase [of methane gas] in Dhaka. In Bangladesh, winds blow from north to south end during the dry season. The winds usually are dry with a low proportion of vapour -- an ideal weather to increase the amount of methane.
There are more than 2.1 million buildings in 1,528 square kilometres under the jurisdiction of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has supplied gas connections to these establishments. The experts argue that many connections -- both legal and illegal -- are in precarious state, which pose a massive risk to the environment.
When asked, the director of the environment department Ziaul Haque said they are scrutinising the report.
"Why the percentage of methane gas has increased alarmingly within a short period of time is a matter of rigorous study," he added.
Causing different health related problems
The largest population is another cause for the increase of methane gas in Dhaka. It is said in the report that the density of population in Dhaka is much higher than that of other countries with majority belonging to the lower and middle income groups. Besides, the city lacks proper waste management. That is why the garbage is left open in the landfills.
Professor of chemistry department of Dhaka University (DU), Abdus Salam, told Prothom Alo that "It is right that methane gas is produced from solid and liquid garbage in Dhaka. However, I think the main reason is the leakage of gas connections to mills, industries and the residential buildings in the capital city. As the repairing work is not carried out after the installment of the connection, these leakages sustain for a long time, resulting in the emission of the gas. Later this gas accumulates in the house, causing explosions and fires."
Professor Abdus Salam said the high amounts of methane gas are responsible for increasing the temperature. Apart from this, the city dwellers have to face several health related problems, including breathing difficulties. People who live nearby the landfills are the worst sufferers.