Imprisoned Chhatra league leader sees wife and child for last time at prison gate
A murder case was filed today, Saturday, in connection with the recovery of the bodies of a housewife and her infant child in Bagerhat.
Police recovered the hanging body of Kaniz Subarna (22) and the lifeless body of her nine-month-old son, Sejad Hasan, yesterday, Friday, from the village of Sabekdanga in Sadar Upazila.
Kaniz Subarna was the wife of Jewel Hasan, president of the Bagerhat Sadar Upazila unit of the Chhatra League. Jewel Hasan is currently detained at Jashore Central Jail.
Relatives and local residents suspect that Kaniz Subarna killed her infant son and then took her own life. Police say that no conclusion can be drawn until the post-mortem report is received.
Confirming the filing of the case, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagerhat Sadar Model Police Station, Md Masum Khan, said that today, Sunday, Kaniz Subarna’s father, Ruhul Amin Howladar, lodged a murder case at the police station.
The case names unidentified persons as accused. He added that a decision regarding the case will be taken after the post-mortem report is received. Following the autopsies, both bodies were handed over to the families.
After post-mortem examinations at Bagerhat district hospital this afternoon, the bodies of the mother and child were brought to Subarna’s father’s home in Sabekdanga village. Later, at around 4:15 pm, the bodies were taken by freezing van to Jashore Central Jail.
On humanitarian grounds, the authorities allowed Jewel to see the bodies of his wife and child one last time at the prison gate. At around 8:15 pm, the family departed with the bodies for Bagerhat.
After funeral prayers at 11:00 pm, they will be buried at the family graveyard at her father’s home.
Prison authorities said that six members of Jewel’s family were permitted to enter the prison gate area along with the ambulance carrying the bodies.
Jewel Hasan’s cousin, Sagar Farazi, said, “After Jewel’s wife and child died, we contacted the jail authorities, but he was not released on parole.”
Superintendent of Jashore Central Jail, Abid Ahmed, said, “Considering the humanitarian aspect, we arranged for the imprisoned Jewel to see the bodies of his wife and children one last time at the prison gate.” He added, “The authority to grant parole lies with the deputy commissioner, and release is given through an official letter from the deputy commissioner. They did not have such a letter with them. However, even without prior permission, when a detainee’s relative dies and the body is brought to the prison gate, we generally allow the detainee to see the body on humanitarian grounds.”
According to family sources, Kaniz and Jewel were married several years ago. Jewel has been in prison since before the birth of their child.
The deceased Subarna’s brother, Md Shuvo, said that his sister had become deeply distressed due to her husband’s prolonged imprisonment and was mentally broken.
“However, there may be other factors as well,” he said, calling on the authorities to investigate the incident. He added, “My brother-in-law was never able to hold his son even once. We took the bodies there so that he could see them one last time.”
Family and local sources said that Jewel had been in hiding since 5 August 2024. He was arrested by police in Gopalganj on 5 April last year and has since been in prison in connection with several cases.