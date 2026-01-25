Imprisoned Chhatra league leader sees wife and child for last time at prison gate

A murder case was filed today, Saturday, in connection with the recovery of the bodies of a housewife and her infant child in Bagerhat.

Police recovered the hanging body of Kaniz Subarna (22) and the lifeless body of her nine-month-old son, Sejad Hasan, yesterday, Friday, from the village of Sabekdanga in Sadar Upazila.

Kaniz Subarna was the wife of Jewel Hasan, president of the Bagerhat Sadar Upazila unit of the Chhatra League. Jewel Hasan is currently detained at Jashore Central Jail.

Relatives and local residents suspect that Kaniz Subarna killed her infant son and then took her own life. Police say that no conclusion can be drawn until the post-mortem report is received.