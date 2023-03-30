CPJ seeks unconditional release of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman

Bangladesh authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Samsuzzaman Shams, drop any investigation into his work, and ensure the staff of the Prothom Alo newspaper can report without interference or fear of reprisal, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Wednesday.

At around 4 am on Wednesday, a group of about 15 people in plain clothes identifying themselves as members of the police Criminal Investigation Department detained Shams, a Prothom Alo correspondent, from his home in the town of Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city of Dhaka, according to multiple news reports and a person familiar with the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal, said the CPJ report published on its website.