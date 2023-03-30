CPJ seeks unconditional release of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman

In a first information report filed by the Dhaka Tejgaon police station, dated 2:15 am Wednesday, which CPJ reviewed, authorities said they were investigating Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act following a complaint by a local political leader.
As of Wednesday evening, Sams had not been presented in court and police had not confirmed his whereabouts, according to the person who spoke with CPJ.
The arrest and harassment of Bangladeshi journalist Samsuzzaman Shams under the draconian Digital Security Act is an excessive reaction by authorities that smacks of intimidation
“The arrest and harassment of Bangladeshi journalist Samsuzzaman Sams under the draconian Digital Security Act is an excessive reaction by authorities that smacks of intimidation,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s programme director, in New York. “Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Sams and cease harassing journalists under the Digital Security Act, which has repeatedly been used to muzzle critical voices.”
The first information report filed by police, which officially opened an investigation into Sams, was based on a complaint by Syed Md. Golam Kibria, a leader of the Jubo League, a youth wing of the ruling Awami League party.
Kibria accused Sams of publishing “false news” and using an erroneous image in a 26 March Prothom Alo article about rising food prices in the country.
That article and a post by Prothom Alo on Facebook briefly used a child’s photo to accompany a quote from an adult labourer about price hikes; the outlet swiftly removed the Facebook post and re-published the article on its website and Facebook page with a correction.
Sams is accused of violating five sections of the Digital Security Act: the publication or transmission of offensive, false, or threatening information; unauthorised collection or use of identity information; publication or transmission of defamatory information; publication or transmission of content that deteriorates law and order; and abetment of an offense, according to the first information report.
The first four offenses can carry prison sentences of three to seven years in prison and fines of 300,000 to 500,000 taka, according to the law, which says abetment can carry the same punishment as committing the offense itself.
CPJ has repeatedly documented the use of the Digital Security Act to jail and harass journalists in retaliation for their work. Law Minister Anisul Huq has repeatedly said that no journalist will be immediately arrested following the registration of a complaint under the law.
When reached via messaging app, Dhaka district police superintendent Md. Asaduzzaman referred CPJ’s request for comment to the press wing of the police headquarters. CPJ called and messaged Roy Niyati, a Dhaka metropolitan police spokesperson, but did not receive any replies.
Golam Kibria did not respond to CPJ’s request for comment sent via messaging app.