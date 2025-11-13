Chief Adviser has violated July Charter he himself signed: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has alleged that the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has violated the July National Charter that he himself signed.

He said that the Chief Adviser breached the charter—signed by him on 17 October at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building—through his recent address.

Earlier today, Thursday at 2:30pm, Professor Muhammad Yunus delivered a speech to the nation. Shortly afterward, Salahuddin Ahmed gave this immediate reaction to Prothom Alo.