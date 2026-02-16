DMP announces traffic guideline due to oath-taking ceremony at Parliament Complex
The Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced special traffic arrangements ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Members of Parliament and the newly formed cabinet members, scheduled to be held at the South Plaza of Parliament Complex on Tuesday.
A large gathering is expected in and around the parliament area throughout the day, prompting authorities to impose temporary traffic restrictions from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to ensure public safety and the smooth movement of dignitaries, according to a police statement.
The DMP has requested all drivers to avoid Manik Mia Avenue and Lake Road between 8:00am and 7:00pm on February 17 and to follow diversion instructions strictly to ease traffic congestion.
The police authorities have sought full cooperation from city residents to ensure the smooth conduct of the state event.
Diversion points and alternative routes-
Mirpur Road to Farmgate via Manik Mia Avenue
Vehicles travelling from the north via Mirpur Road towards Farmgate/Sonargaon are advised to turn right at Defence Gap and proceed through China Friendship Conference Center–Aircraft Crossing–Bijoy Sarani Crossing towards Farmgate.
Dhanmondi to Farmgate
Vehicles from Dhanmondi 27 should turn right at Asadgate–Defence Gap, then continue via China Friendship Conference Center–Aircraft Crossing–Bijoy Sarani Crossing to reach Farmgate Crossing.
Asadgate to Farmgate Crossing
From Asadgate, vehicles should turn left towards Ganabhaban Crossing (July Memorial Museum), continue to Defence Gap, turn right towards China Friendship Conference Center–Aircraft Crossing–Bijoy Sarani Crossing, and then proceed to Farmgate Crossing.
Elevated Expressway/Indira Road to Dhanmondi
Vehicles coming from the Elevated Expressway or Indira Road should travel to Khejur Bagan Crossing, turn right towards Aircraft Crossing–China Friendship Conference Center, then turn left at Defence Gap and continue to Asadgate towards Dhanmondi.
Mirpur Road to Dhanmondi
With the blockade from Manik Mia Avenue lifted for southbound vehicles, traffic from Mirpur Road can proceed directly through Shyamoli–Shishumela–Ganabhaban (July Memorial Museum)–Asad Gate towards Dhanmondi 27.
Elevated Expressway advisory
To avoid congestion near Farmgate, motorists are advised to use the FDC (Hatirjheel) ramp instead of the Farmgate exit ramp during the ceremony hours.