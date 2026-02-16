DMP announces traffic guideline due to oath-taking ceremony at Parliament Complex

The Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced special traffic arrangements ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Members of Parliament and the newly formed cabinet members, scheduled to be held at the South Plaza of Parliament Complex on Tuesday.

A large gathering is expected in and around the parliament area throughout the day, prompting authorities to impose temporary traffic restrictions from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to ensure public safety and the smooth movement of dignitaries, according to a police statement.