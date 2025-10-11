Nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign begins tomorrow

A month-long nationwide campaign for free typhoid vaccination for children aged nine months to 15 years will begin tomorrow.

"Under the Typhoid Vaccination Campaign 2025, about five crore children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years will be given one dose of injectable typhoid vaccine free of cost," according to the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Typhoid vaccination, being conducted for the first time in the country, will continue until 13 November. Children who do not have a birth certificate will also be able to receive the vaccine, it said.