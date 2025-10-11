Nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign begins tomorrow
A month-long nationwide campaign for free typhoid vaccination for children aged nine months to 15 years will begin tomorrow.
"Under the Typhoid Vaccination Campaign 2025, about five crore children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years will be given one dose of injectable typhoid vaccine free of cost," according to the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Typhoid vaccination, being conducted for the first time in the country, will continue until 13 November. Children who do not have a birth certificate will also be able to receive the vaccine, it said.
The vaccine has been developed by the Serum Institute of India. The government has received the vaccine from Gavi, the international platform for vaccines.
Talking to journalists, Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said.
"The vaccine is safe and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). It has been administered in eight other countries, including Nepal and Pakistan. There are no reports of major side effects of the vaccine."
During the campaign, all students studying from pre-primary to ninth grade or equivalent will be given a single dose of the typhoid vaccine, the health ministry also informed.
Vaccination in educational institutions will continue until 30 October. In addition, all children aged nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated door-to-door, while NGOs will vaccinate street children in urban areas.
The Ministry of Health further informed that a target of 8 crore and 90,00,000 children has been set for vaccination this time.
Meanwhile, as many as 16 million children have already registered for vaccination. Children who do not have a birth certificate can also be registered with the help of health workers at the nearest vaccination center, the ministry added.
To receive the vaccine, parents or guardians must complete an online registration by submitting the children's respective birth registration details at http://vaxepi.gov.bd/registration/tcv. Registration began on 1 August. After registration, one can directly download the vaccine card, it added.
EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunization) Programme Manager Dr Abul Fazal Md Shahabuddin Khan said, "The first 10 days of this campaign, starting October 12, will be held in schools and madrasas across the country, and the next eight days will be conducted at EPI centers."