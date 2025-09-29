Army statement on Khagrachhari violence

The Bangladesh Army has issued a statement regarding the incidents of violence that took place in Khagrachhari on Saturday and Sunday (27 and 28 September). The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) released the statement on Sunday night under the title “Army Statement on Communal Violence in Khagrachhari and Guimara on 27 and 28 September 2025.”

According to the statement, on 19 September 2024, following the murder of motorcyclist Mamun in Khagrachhari, the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) and its associated organisations attempted to incite communal unrest in Dighinala and Rangamati, engaging in clashes with security forces. This resulted in three fatalities and injuries to several local residents. Marking the first anniversary of that event, the UPDF and its affiliated groups organised protest rallies across the Chittagong Hill Tracts this year, seeking to replicate similar unrest.