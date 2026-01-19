Biker flees after sticking ‘mysterious paper’ to Tarique Rahman’s vehicle
An incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Gulshan area of the capital, where a motorcyclist infiltrated the motorcade of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and stuck a ‘mysterious’ piece of paper to his moving bulletproof vehicle before fleeing the scene.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter on their own initiative. However, the motorcyclist has not yet been identified.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station, Rakibul Islam, told Prothom Alo that at approximately 11:40 pm on Wednesday night, a person riding a motorcycle suddenly approached Tarique Rahman’s moving vehicle on road no 65 in Gulshan, attached a piece of paper to the exterior of the car and quickly fled.
The paper contained no writing. The motorcycle was a white Hero Hunk model.
According to police sources, members of the private security team (CSF) were present with the motorcade at the time of the incident. However, no General Diary (GD) was filed by the BNP following the incident.
After becoming aware of the matter, the police themselves recorded a GD and started an investigation.
An officer involved in the investigation stated that CCTV footage from the surrounding area has been collected.
The footage shows a motorcyclist approaching the vehicle, attaching the paper, and leaving rapidly. However, due to the poor quality of the video, the rider’s identity cannot be clearly determined.
The police have reported that efforts are ongoing to identify both the motorcycle and the rider through analysis of the footage and other available information. Legal action will be taken if any new information emerges.