Biker flees after sticking ‘mysterious paper’ to Tarique Rahman’s vehicle

An incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Gulshan area of the capital, where a motorcyclist infiltrated the motorcade of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and stuck a ‘mysterious’ piece of paper to his moving bulletproof vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter on their own initiative. However, the motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station, Rakibul Islam, told Prothom Alo that at approximately 11:40 pm on Wednesday night, a person riding a motorcycle suddenly approached Tarique Rahman’s moving vehicle on road no 65 in Gulshan, attached a piece of paper to the exterior of the car and quickly fled.

The paper contained no writing. The motorcycle was a white Hero Hunk model.