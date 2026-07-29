Who receives police escort, and how will 18 ministers manage without it?

A police vehicle leading the way with its siren sounding to warn other road users is a familiar sight that signals the arrival of an important public figure. Such police escort convoys have long been a common feature on the streets of Dhaka. However, they have recently become the subject of public discussion.

The reason is a government decision to withdraw police escort facilities for 18 ministers. From now on, police vehicles will no longer accompany them while they travel within the capital. Only six ministers and one adviser with the rank of a minister will continue to receive this facility.

Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said the DMP made the decision on the instruction of the home minister, in line with the prime minister’s wishes.

The government cited fuel conservation, a shortage of police vehicles and a policy of reducing the size of official motorcades as the reasons behind the move. Earlier, the Prime Minister had also decided to scale back his own official protocol.