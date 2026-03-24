Menon, Manik and Inu granted bail in defamation case

This was confirmed to Prothom Alo by the lawyer of Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Naeemul Haque Majumdar.

According to court sources, an application was made today to show Hasanul Haq Inu as arrested in this defamation case. Earlier, the court had set today, Tuesday, as the date for presenting Rashed Khan and Shamsuddin Chowdhury, who had already been shown as arrested in this case. Today, their lawyers filed bail petitions in court on their behalf. After the hearing, the court granted them bail.

On 22 August 2024, a lawyer named Ziaul Haque filed the defamation case against the three at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka.