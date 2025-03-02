Production at Ashuganj fertiliser factory suspended amid gas crisis
The Production of urea at the Ashuganj fertiliser factory in Brahmanbaria was suspended again on Sunday due to gas shortage, just 38 days after resuming.
The crisis forced the factory authorities to suspend production on Saturday night.
Earlier, fertiliser production remained suspended from 21 February to 14 November last year for the same reason.
Following movement by workers, Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited (BGDCL) resumed gas supply to the factory on November 15 and the factory returned to production on January 23 this year.
According to sources, the 1, 150 metric tonnes-production capacity factory requires at least 48 million cubic feet of gas per day to maintain normal production.
Though the factory had received gas, low pressure prevented full-scale production and the BGDCL stopped gas supply to the plant on Saturday evening, causing suspension of production from that night.
AB Mahmud, general manager (operations) of the factory, said fertiliser production is impossible without gas.
"As a result, they were forced to halt operations. It is uncertain when production will resume."
Meanwhile, Zahidur Reza, deputy general manager (engineering) of BGDCL, said that the gas supply to the factory was suspended following a government decision."The resumption of supply also depends on government directives. It is unlikely that the factory will receive gas during this season," he added.