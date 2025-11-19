EC officials should be returning officers of election: Moyeen Khan

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan today said the Election Commission (EC) should appoint its own officials as returning officers for the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election instead of relying on the district administration.

"If returning officers and assistant returning officers are appointed from among the EC's own officials, they will be able to work independently. This will bring a qualitative change to the country's political culture," he told a dialogue at the EC headquarters in Agargaon.

Representing the BNP during the talks, Moyeen Khan said like-minded parties opposing the autocratic regime have spent the past decade and a half working toward one goal- a free and fair election.

"The EC must take a firm stand. The Constitution has empowered you. There is no reason to remain submissive," he added.