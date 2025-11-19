EC officials should be returning officers of election: Moyeen Khan
BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan today said the Election Commission (EC) should appoint its own officials as returning officers for the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election instead of relying on the district administration.
"If returning officers and assistant returning officers are appointed from among the EC's own officials, they will be able to work independently. This will bring a qualitative change to the country's political culture," he told a dialogue at the EC headquarters in Agargaon.
Representing the BNP during the talks, Moyeen Khan said like-minded parties opposing the autocratic regime have spent the past decade and a half working toward one goal- a free and fair election.
"The EC must take a firm stand. The Constitution has empowered you. There is no reason to remain submissive," he added.
He said candidates have a primary responsibility to contest the polls by following the rules and the electoral code of conduct. "There is no disagreement on this," he noted.
Commenting on the announced election schedule, he said there was little scope to shift from it. "We placed various recommendations, but not all have been reflected," he observed.
Moyeen Khan also disagreed with aspects of the formulation of rules and regulations, saying excessive lawmaking could encourage further violations.
"If people don't correct themselves, agreements alone are useless. Punitive provisions are unclear. The more rules we create, the greater the tendency to break them," he said.
Referring to artificial intelligence and the spread of misinformation, he said a new sphere for expression has emerged in the digital age. "When freedom of speech exists, misuse is inevitable," he remarked.
He said Bangladesh is passing through a critical period and the EC's role is vital. He urged the Commission to maximise the use of its manpower.
"This exchange of views is not new," he said, adding that previous dialogues had mixed outcomes. "Still, we welcome the process."
Reiterating his party's position, he said the BNP is committed to participating in the election in full compliance with the EC's code of conduct.
The senior BNP leader reached the EC office at 2:00pm to join the dialogue with the Commission.