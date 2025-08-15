Janmashtami to be celebrated Saturday
Janmashtami, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow, Saturday, with due religious fervour and gaiety.
According to Hindu mythology, Sri Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra. It is believed that he incarnates in every age to protect the virtuous from the wicked and to establish truth, justice, and beauty in society.
The festival is usually observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraban or Bhadra.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami.
The day of Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh.
Temples, religious organisations, and various institutions have drawn up elaborate programmes to mark the occasion.
National dailies will publish special articles, while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private TV and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting different aspects of the life and philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna.
Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee has taken up a programme to be observed centrally at Dhakeshwari National Temple.
The programmes include Geeta Joggo at 8:00 am at Dhakeshwari National Temple. A Janmashtami procession will be brought out at 3:00 pm from the capital city’s Palashi intersection.
The Geeta Joggo at the Dhakeshwari National Temple premises will be conducted by Shankar Math and Mission from Sitakunda, Chattogram.
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman will inaugurate Janmashtami procession, which will be also attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Bangladesh Army 9th Infantry Division GOC Major General Md Moin Khan, among others.
Parading through the streets in front of Jagannath Hall, Shaheed Minar, Doyel Chattar, High Court intersection, Banga Bazar and Golapshah Majar, the procession will come to an end at Bahadur Shah Park.
On 19 August, a discussion will be held on Janmastami at the Dhakeshwari National Temple.
Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar will attend the function as the chief guest.
International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) took in a four-day programme from 14 August at Swamibagh Asram in the capital to mark the festival.
The programme includes recitation from Srimad Bhagavad Geeta, performance of devotional songs, vog arati, distribution of mahaprashad, discussion, cultural function.
The festival will also be celebrated in temples across the country with different programmes.
Chief Adviser greets Hindu community on Janmashtami
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna.
In a message issued on the eve of the festival, the Chief Adviser said Janmashtami is one of the major religious observances of the Hindu community.
“Lord Sri Krishna has spread the message of justice, human compassion, and peace in society. Wherever he witnessed injustice or oppression, he appeared to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil. His philosophy and values which are centered on devotion to the creator and the establishment of peace in society- will continue to inspire not only followers of Sanatan Dharma but people of all faiths also,” he said in the message.
Dr Yunus noted that communal harmony is a unique hallmark of Bangladesh’s culture. For centuries, people of this land have practiced their respective religions while preserving an enduring spirit of harmony.
He further said the interim government, formed through the historic mass uprising of students, workers, and the general public, is committed to keeping this bond of harmony unbroken.
“I call upon everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can undermine the existing order, fraternity, and communal amity in society. I believe that the ideals and teachings of Lord Sri Krishna will further strengthen the bonds of mutual goodwill and brotherhood.
Let us, through our collective efforts, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination and enriched with communal harmony,” the Chief Adviser added.
He wished every success of the Janmashtami festival and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.