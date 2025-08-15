Janmashtami to be celebrated Saturday

The festival is usually observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraban or Bhadra.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The day of Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Temples, religious organisations, and various institutions have drawn up elaborate programmes to mark the occasion.

National dailies will publish special articles, while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private TV and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting different aspects of the life and philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna.