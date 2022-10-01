Russia wants loan repayment in ruble

Russia has put forward a proposal for repaying the loans lent out to Bangladesh for the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in its own currency, ruble. The country wrote to the Bangladesh government officially regarding the issue.

The proposal came in the wake of Western sanctions and the expulsion of Russian banks from SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), the global transaction network, following the commencement of the Ukraine war.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the finance ministry is now assessing the proposal. According to them, Bangladesh can carry out the transaction through China, but it would push up the cost and risk in the repayment of the loan and its interest.