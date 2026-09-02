Malaysia recruitment syndicate resurfaces with new tactics

Bhaluka Overseas, which obtained a recruiting agency licence in 2022, has received approval to send 235 workers till 23 August. None of these workers are destined for Malaysia. However, the organisation is on the list of 25 agencies selected to send workers to Malaysia.

Md Abu Sohag Khan, the proprietor of Bhaluka Overseas, told Prothom Alo that he previously sent over a thousand workers to Malaysia under different agencies.

Similarly, he sent workers to Saudi Arabia. This time, he secured the opportunity to send workers directly and was automatically selected from Malaysia. He did not need to pay anyone for this.

Like Bhaluka Overseas, a total of 25 agencies have secured the opportunity to send workers to Malaysia this time around. Some members of the organisation of recruiting agency owners, BAIRA (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies), stated that the names of previous agencies are not on the list this time. Unlike before, there are no direct names of ministers or parliament members' establishments.

However, the old masterminds behind the syndicates are now hiding behind unknown agencies. They have formed a new syndicate using different tactics, which may lead workers to spend Tk 600,000–700,000 to go to Malaysia.

A study by five organisations, including the US-based non-governmental development organisation Verité Incorporated, revealed that previously, each worker spent an average of Tk 544,000.