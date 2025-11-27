Khaleda Zia in CCU
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia is under the care of local and foreign specialists of the medical board at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
She is currently receiving treatment there. BNP Chairperson's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said this today, Thursday.
Khaleda Zia, 79, has long been suffering from various health complications including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney issues.
Last Sunday, she experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Shairul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon, “I came to Evercare Hospital at 1:00 pm. I met Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, the Chairperson’s personal physician and a member of the BNP Standing Committee. He (Zahid Hossai) informed me that she is being treated under close observation in the CCU under the supervision of local and foreign specialist physicians of the medical board.”
On behalf of the party, Shairul Kabir Khan requested the people of the country to pray for Khaleda Zia.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on the night of 23 November. She is under the care of Evercare Hospital’s specialist physician Professor Shahabuddin Talukder.
For advanced treatment, Khaleda Zia went to London on 7 January. After staying in London for 117 days, she returned to the country on 6 May. Since then, she has had to visit the hospital several times due to various physical complications.