So many provisions to repress journalists: Attorney general

Attorney general Md Asaduzzaman has said the country’s laws are far from being journalist-friendly.

“The state has left many avenues open to suppress journalists. As the saying goes, there are as many provisions in the law as there are stars in the sky. All these legal provisions are applied to control and suppress journalists,” Asaduzzaman said.

The attorney general made these remarks on Monday at a hotel in Dhaka during the third day of the three-day ‘Bay of Bengal Conversation 2025’ conference, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).