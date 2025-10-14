Death toll from Mirpur fire rises to 16
The death toll in the fire at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Shialbari, Mirpur, in the capital, has risen to 16.
Authorities fear the number of casualties may increase further.
According to the Fire Service, the fire at the chemical warehouse has not yet been extinguished.
Efforts are underway to fully control the fire at the garment factory, and search operations are being conducted there.
The fire broke out around 11:30am today, Tuesday. At the scene, it was observed that a fire was burning in a four-story building housing a garment factory named 'Anwar Fashion' in Shialbari, as well as in a nearby tin-shed structure used as a chemical warehouse.
Fire service personnel were seen spraying water in an attempt to extinguish the flames.
By around 4:15pm, Fire Service media cell officer Talha Bin Jasim confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo that nine bodies had been recovered from the factory.
Later, at around 7:15pm, the Fire Service reported that the death toll had risen to 16.
In the afternoon, Fire Service Director (Operations and Maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters at the scene: 'The search operation is still ongoing. The adjacent chemical warehouse is still burning. It’s extremely hazardous, and we are not allowing anyone to enter that area. We are conducting operations using the most advanced technology, including drones.'"
In response to a question from journalists, the Fire Service official said that the cause of the fire is still unknown. Those who first responded to the blaze said that they saw fire in both the chemical warehouse and the garment factory.
Several eyewitnesses stated that the ground floor of the garment factory housed a 'wash unit,' where the fire initially broke out.
The flames then spread to the adjacent chemical warehouse, triggering a loud explosion. After that, the fire quickly engulfed the entire four-story garment factory.
After the fire broke out, workers from the factory tried to escape in various ways. In the process, many became trapped.
Fire Service official Talha Bin Jasim said that, based on initial information, the chemical warehouse contained bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide.
Fire Brigade Director Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told journalists at the scene that, since the incident, the owner and staff of the chemical warehouse have not been found.
He added, “It appears that the chemical warehouse did not have official approval. Further details will be known after proper verification and investigation.”