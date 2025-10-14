Death toll from Mirpur fire rises to 16

The death toll in the fire at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Shialbari, Mirpur, in the capital, has risen to 16.

Authorities fear the number of casualties may increase further.

According to the Fire Service, the fire at the chemical warehouse has not yet been extinguished.

Efforts are underway to fully control the fire at the garment factory, and search operations are being conducted there.

The fire broke out around 11:30am today, Tuesday. At the scene, it was observed that a fire was burning in a four-story building housing a garment factory named 'Anwar Fashion' in Shialbari, as well as in a nearby tin-shed structure used as a chemical warehouse.

Fire service personnel were seen spraying water in an attempt to extinguish the flames.