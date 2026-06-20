Editors' Council voices concern over arrest of journalist over news report

The Editors' Council has expressed deep concern and strong protest over the arrest and imprisonment of Md Rezanur Islam, the acting editor of the daily Agrajatra Pratidin, in connection with the publication of a news report. The council also demanded his immediate release.

The protest and demand were issued on Saturday (20 June) in a joint statement by the President of the Editors' Council, Nurul Kabir and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Rezanur Islam was sent to jail in a case filed over a report published regarding Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives State Minister Mir Shahe Alam.