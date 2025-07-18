July Charter preparing process must be transparent: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday directed to keep the July Charter preparing process transparent and visible to the people.
He came up with the directives at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.
The meeting was attended by Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz, and its members Badiul Alam Majumder, Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque and Mohammad Ayub Mia.
Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present, among others.
In the meeting, Prof Yunus, also the chairman of the commission, was informed about the progress of the Consensus Commission’s works.
The commission members informed the chief adviser that maximum efforts are being made to complete the work of preparing the July Charter by 5 August.
The Chief Adviser congratulated the members of the Consensus Commission for their unique role and efforts.
“This is a historic event. The desire of the mass uprising will be reflected through this. So, the entire process must be completed transparently; it must be visible to the people,” he said.
Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz informed the chief adviser that after discussions on eight issues in the second phase of dialogue with political parties, they reached consensus on the issues.
He also said discussions are ongoing on to reach consensus on seven more issues.