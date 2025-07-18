July Charter preparing process must be transparent: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday directed to keep the July Charter preparing process transparent and visible to the people.

He came up with the directives at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.

The meeting was attended by Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz, and its members Badiul Alam Majumder, Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque and Mohammad Ayub Mia.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present, among others.