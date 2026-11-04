China prefers to maintain relations with all political parties, whether in govt or in opposition: Liu Haixing
Liu Haixing, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has said China prefers to maintain relations with all political parties, whether in govt or in opposition.
"Where history illuminates the future, we see clearly that party-to-party exchanges play important roles in the development of our bilateral relations. We do not draw ideological lines, nor distinguish friends based on whether a party is in or out of government," he said in a written statement.
Liu Haixing has made the remarks at the "Where History Illuminates the Future: China-Bangladesh “Political Parties Plus” Roundtable & Inauguration Ceremony of the Bangladesh-China Centre for Party and State Governance Studies."
The Chinese leader said, "It gives me great pleasure to attend this roundtable. Listening to all our friends’ sharing just now has deeply touched me. Among you are witnesses to the establishment of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, participants in China-Bangladesh cooperation, and contributors to the friendship between our two countries."
"Through friendly exchanges with all major Bangladeshi political parties, we have added impetus to bilateral cooperation. Through in-depth exchanges and mutual learning, we have provided useful references for each other’s development," Liu Haixing added.
He also said, "Through forging links and pooling efforts for people’s well-being, we have consolidated the popular support for China-Bangladesh friendship through “political party plus” channels. History has bestowed on us a precious friendship that spans generations."
"Standing at a new historical starting point, we stand ready to work together with all sectors of society in Bangladesh to carry forward our friendship, foster consensus, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, and enhance people-to-people ties, so as to turn our traditional friendship into momentum for progress and let China-Bangladesh relations shine more brilliantly in the new era," the Chinese minister hoped.
Liu Haixing said, "What you have shared, steeped in the years gone by and rich with genuine emotion, fully impressed upon me that mutual understanding and affinity have always been the defining feature of China-Bangladesh relations, mutually beneficial cooperation has always been the mainstay of China-Bangladesh engagement, and joint development has always been the shared aspiration of the peoples of China and Bangladesh."
"I cherish a special bond with Bangladesh. Forty-six years ago, my father served as China’s Ambassador to Bangladesh. From then on, I often heard him speak of the hardworking and kind-hearted Bangladeshi people and his deep affection for this land caressed by monsoon. This reflects the continuity of China-Bangladesh friendship, and reinforces my conviction that our friendship enjoys enduring vitality that transcends time, takes deep root among our peoples, and grows ever stronger," he added.
The Chinese Communist Party leader said, "China and Bangladesh are linked by mountains and seas. Across the millennia, we have respected each other amid exchanges of civilizations, stood by one another amid shifting circumstances, and advanced side by side along our development journeys, jointly writing a remarkable chapter of friendship between close neighbours."
"The theme of our exchange today is Where History Illuminates the Future. History not only records our precious past, but also lights the path ahead," he believed.
Liu Haixing mentioned, "Ten years ago, General Secretary Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Bangladesh, elevating bilateral relations to a strategic cooperative partnership. Last June, General Secretary Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during his visit to China. The two leaders jointly announced the building of a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era, charting the course for a new chapter in our friendship."
"We must stay firmly on course and jointly build a path of trust. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Bangladesh have been committed to friendship. We stand firm as trusted good friends, neighbours and partners. Amid profound changes unseen in a century, it is all the more important for us to follow the guidance of our leaders, and firmly respect, understand and support one another on issues bearing on each other’s core interests and major concerns," he said.
The Chinese leader said, "We must light the way for each other and jointly build a path of development. Over the past five decades, bilateral trade surged from 15 million to more than 23 billion US dollars. Bangladesh was the first South Asian country to sign a memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation with China."
"Over the years, a host of projects including highways, bridges and tunnels have been delivered across Bangladesh, giving a strong boost to local economic and social development. Today, progress is steady on major projects such as the Mongla Port Industrial Park and the comprehensive treatment and restoration of the Teesta River. We believe these initiatives will bring greater benefits to peoples of both countries. We must stand together through thick and thin and jointly build a path of friendship," Liu Haixing said.
He said, "In ancient times, Xuanzang traveled westward in search of Buddhist scriptures and Atisha came to China to spread the Dharma, forging a millennia-old bond between us. Today, nine China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridges bear witness to new chapters of our friendship."
"During this visit, I will attend Lighting Up the Future: “Political Parties Plus” People-to-People Cooperation Programme, bringing smart classrooms and stationery to a school in Dhaka. I hope such “small yet beautiful” projects can not only light up the future of children, but also help pass on and nourish China-Bangladesh friendship," the Chinese leader added.
Liu Haixing said, "We must pool our strength and jointly build a path of collaboration. We meet at a time when changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world and the international order is undergoing its most profound transformation since the end of the Cold War. We should work together to act on the four Global Initiatives put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping, step up communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks including the UN, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. This will better safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of China, Bangladesh and the shared interests of the Global South."
"China-Bangladesh friendship is not an undertaking of a small number of people, but a consensus across all sectors of our societies. That is what makes it so precious. Polls show that 90 percent of Bangladeshi people hold a favorable opinion of China. This hard-won achievement deserves to be cherished," he added.
The Chinese minister said, "Friends present here today come from different sectors, including political parties, the government, businesses, think tanks, media and social organizations. Over the years, you have devoted yourselves to your respective fields and helped nurture the foundation of China-Bangladesh friendship with great care. We count on your continuous efforts to further consolidate the broad consensus for friendship between our two countries, and let the tree of China-Bangladesh friendship flourish ever more vibrantly."
"At present, both countries are at key development junctures. China has begun the implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, while Bangladesh has entered a new stage of political transition. As political parties in our respective countries shoulder important responsibilities, it is highly timely to strengthen exchanges of governance experience. Today, we are pleased to see the inauguration of the Bangladesh-China Centre for Party and State Governance Studies. This is a tangible step to implement the important consensus reached between our two leaders, which also responds to the practical needs of both sides and the shared expectations of our peoples," he said.
Liu Haixing believed, "Going forward, it is hoped that the Centre will deepen research on and interpretation of the underlying logic of governance of the two countries to enhance mutual understanding; share each other’s governance philosophies to enhance mutual learning; and boost cooperation across the board to deepen China-Bangladesh friendship. We hope that the Centre can facilitate more exchanges between political parties, youths, business communities, media outlets and think tanks, so as to contribute to building a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era."
"This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. As a century-old major party still in its prime, the CPC has been continuously exploring ways to strengthen itself. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, centering on the epochal question of what kind of long-term ruling Marxist political party we should build and how to build it, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has put forward a series of new ideas, thinking and strategies to govern, invigorate and strengthen the Party, thus forming Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building," the Chinese leader added.
"Last week, the CPC successfully convened the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, during which important arrangements were made for Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance from the strategic height of consolidating the ruling status of the Party and fulfilling its missions and tasks. We are ready to strengthen exchanges on the outcome of the Plenary Session, especially Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building with political parties and all sectors of Bangladesh," he added.