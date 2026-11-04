China prefers to maintain relations with all political parties, whether in govt or in opposition: Liu Haixing

Liu Haixing, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has said China prefers to maintain relations with all political parties, whether in govt or in opposition.

"Where history illuminates the future, we see clearly that party-to-party exchanges play important roles in the development of our bilateral relations. We do not draw ideological lines, nor distinguish friends based on whether a party is in or out of government," he said in a written statement.

Liu Haixing has made the remarks at the "Where History Illuminates the Future: China-Bangladesh “Political Parties Plus” Roundtable & Inauguration Ceremony of the Bangladesh-China Centre for Party and State Governance Studies."

The Chinese leader said, "It gives me great pleasure to attend this roundtable. Listening to all our friends’ sharing just now has deeply touched me. Among you are witnesses to the establishment of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, participants in China-Bangladesh cooperation, and contributors to the friendship between our two countries."