DC issues warning letter to Yan Yan over allegations of misinformation

Authorities have issued a cautionary letter to human rights activist Yan Yan, accusing her of disseminating ‘false’ and ‘misleading’ information against the government and the military.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Nazma Ashrafi sent the letter on 6 April.

Confirming receipt of the letter, Yan Yan told Prothom Alo on Sunday that she had responded to the district magistrate through her legal counsel. However, the district magistrate stated that she has not received the reply.