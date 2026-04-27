Chittagong Hill Tracts
DC issues warning letter to Yan Yan over allegations of misinformation
Authorities have issued a cautionary letter to human rights activist Yan Yan, accusing her of disseminating ‘false’ and ‘misleading’ information against the government and the military.
Rangamati Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Nazma Ashrafi sent the letter on 6 April.
Confirming receipt of the letter, Yan Yan told Prothom Alo on Sunday that she had responded to the district magistrate through her legal counsel. However, the district magistrate stated that she has not received the reply.
The issuance of such a warning letter to a human rights activist has drawn criticism on social media.
Prominent human rights activist Nur Khan told Prothom Alo, “I believe this letter is an attempt to suppress people’s voices and indirectly curtail their right to speak, something that has occurred in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in the past. Whenever activists raised human rights issues in the region, such attempts to silence them were made. It seems we are gradually moving backwards.”
Main points of the letter
Yan Yan is the spouse of Chakma Circle Chief Raja Devasish Roy, a fact also mentioned in the letter. She has been active on various human rights issues, particularly those concerning the Chittagong Hill Tracts.
The letter from the Deputy Commissioner states that, according to intelligence reports, Yan Yan has been involved in propaganda at the international level by raising false and misleading allegations against the Government of Bangladesh and the military, while attempting to unify members of different indigenous organisations in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.
It further notes that the political and social situation in the region is highly sensitive, and such activities may contribute to its deterioration.
In this context, the letter urges her to exercise caution in any future statements or actions and to strictly adhere to the country’s existing laws and regulations.
When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Nazma Ashrafi told Prothom Alo that she issued the letter following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
She said, “I have simply carried out my duty. Human rights activists may raise the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs.”
Statements from Yan Yan and her legal counsel
Yan Yan declined to comment directly on the matter. She requested that, on this matter, communication be made with her lawyer, Sara Hossain.
Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain confirmed that they had sent a response via email on Friday on behalf of Yan Yan.
She stated, “The letter contains vague, unclear, and unfounded allegations. Copies of this letter have been circulated to various individuals, which in itself amounts to defamation. We have requested that the District Magistrate withdraw the letter.”
Sara Hossain further added, “At a time when we are emerging from various forms of harassment, it raises the question why such vague directives are being used to create fear once again.”