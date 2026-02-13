‘Yes’ leading in referendum across most constituencies

Partial referendum results were available for 56 out of 299 parliamentary constituencies as of 1:00 am on Friday.

On Thursday, the day of the 13th parliamentary elections, a referendum was also held to implement the constitution-related proposals of the July National Charter.

Among these 56 constituencies, in all but two, Rangamati and Khagrachhari, “Yes” votes were leading.

In Netrokona district’s five constituencies, which have a total of 2,044,736 registered voters, results from 665 out of 676 polling stations showed 589,283 “Yes” votes and 359,747 “No” votes.

Similarly, in Cumilla-1 (Daudkandi-Meghna) constituency, results were available from 103 of 146 polling stations, showing 113,014 “Yes” votes and 38,546 “No” votes.