Baul singer Abul Sarkar granted bail

Baul singer Abul Sarkar, who had been in jail after being arrested in a case over allegations of hurting religious sentiments and making offensive remarks, has been granted interim bail for six months.

Lawyer Gazi Kamrul Islam Sojol told Prothom Alo today, Monday, that although allegations of religious defamation were brought in the case, there is no material basis for them.

The High Court granted Abul Sarkar six months’ bail and issued a rule. If there are no other cases against him, there is no legal barrier to his release.