Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that they won’t force any party to take part in the upcoming national elections.

He made the remark while talking to journalists after a view-exchange meeting with higher officials of Barishal division, regional election officers and officers of the district election office at the conference room of district administration.

“We won’t force any party to participate in the election, we sent a letter to them (BNP) to take part in dialogue, they (BNP) have so far said they have no confidence in us, the government is also sincere about BNP’s participation in the election,” he said.