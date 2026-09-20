Fire and crude bomb attacks carried out by AL (activities banned), all those involved arrested

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, blasted crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) at one or two locations at night.

He said everyone involved in the incidents of cocktail explosions and arson at various locations had been arrested. They were arrested along with their motorcycles and are being questioned, he added.

The home minister made the remarks at an emergency press conference held in the meeting room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat in Dhaka today, Sunday.

Speaking at the briefing, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The ousted fascist, mafia forces and the banned political party Awami League have announced a so-called programme following a verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a case of crimes against humanity. Today, centring on the programme announced by the party, cocktails were detonated at one or two locations in the capital under the cover of darkness.”

Informing the media that those involved in the cocktail blast in front of the High Court gate had been arrested, Salahuddin Ahmed said that arrests had also been made in connection with the incident in Jatrabari.