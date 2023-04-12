DSA case: JnU student Khadija in jail for 8 months

Khadijatul Kubra, a student of Jagannath University, has been languishing in jail for nearly eight months as the police sued her in two cases under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The trial court denied her bail petition two times. Later, the High Court granted bail to Khadija in February, but the chamber judge stayed the bail responding to a petition by the state.

Jyotirmoy Barua, lawyer of Khadijatul Kubra, told Prothom Alo that his client secured bail from the High Court on 16 February, but the chamber judge stayed the order. Now, a full bench of the Appellate Division will hear the petition.