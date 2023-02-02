CEC asks election official to probe Hero Alam’s allegation

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has called a local election official asking him to investigate the allegation of election engineering raised by Bogura-4 constituency’s independent candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam, who was defeated by a slim margin in Bogura-4 by polls held yesterday.

The CEC today called assistant returning officer and Bogura district’s senior election official Mahmud Hasan on Thursday and ordered an investigation into the allegation of Hero Alam.

Hero Alam, who was ahead during majority of vote counting, alleged that results of 10 polling centers were changed to ensure this defeat.

Mahmud Hasan said the CEC called him as the allegation Hero Alam made to the media came into his notice. Election officials later re-verified the results of every polling center of Nandigram upazila.