Two semi-decomposed bodies washed ashore in St. Martin’s island

The police have recovered two partially decomposed bodies -- a male and a female -- after they were washed ashore on St. Martin's Island in Teknaf.
Selim Hossain, inspector of St. Martin's Island police outpost, said the bodies were discovered in the Halbunia area of the island at around 8:30 am on Friday. He estimated the age of the deceased to be between 25 and 30.
Mujibur Rahman, chairman of St. Martin's Union Parishad, said the bodies were spotted by locals after being washed ashore during high tide. Learning the information, he informed the local police outpost.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been known.
Jobair Syed, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said they were preparing to send the bodies to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
Recently, a number of partially decayed bodies and human skeletons were also found washed ashore on the island.