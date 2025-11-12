Another bus set on fire in Gazipur early morning
Miscreants set fire to another parked bus in the Peyarabagan area of Bhogra, Gazipur city, early Wednesday.
The incident occurred around 4:30 am, though no casualties were reported.
A similar arson attack took place the previous night around 10:30 pm, when another bus was torched nearby.
According to police and local sources, a passenger bus of VIP Paribahan was parked along the Dhaka–Tangail highway in Peyarabagan area. Around 4:30 am, several unidentified people poured petrol on the bus, set it ablaze, and fled the scene.
Locals tried to douse the fire, and firefighters arrived soon after being informed. However, they reportedly waited for police to arrive before starting efforts to extinguish the blaze. Once police reached the spot, the fire was brought under control. The bus was completely gutted, but no one was inside at the time.
Gazipur fire service deputy director Md Mamun said, “The bus was parked by the roadside when some people set it on fire. Our unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Although there were no casualties, the bus was completely burned.”
Sub-Inspector Md Parvez of Basan police station said senior police officials visited the scene.
“The attackers poured petrol on the bus before setting it on fire. A drive is underway to identify and arrest those involved,” he added.
Another parked passenger bus was set ablaze by miscreants in Chakrabarti area along the Kaliakoir–Nabinagar road in Gazipur around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. No one was injured in that incident either, but the bus was also completely burned.