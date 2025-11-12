Another bus set on fire in Gazipur early morning

Miscreants set fire to another parked bus in the Peyarabagan area of Bhogra, Gazipur city, early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am, though no casualties were reported.

A similar arson attack took place the previous night around 10:30 pm, when another bus was torched nearby.

According to police and local sources, a passenger bus of VIP Paribahan was parked along the Dhaka–Tangail highway in Peyarabagan area. Around 4:30 am, several unidentified people poured petrol on the bus, set it ablaze, and fled the scene.