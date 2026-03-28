Fuel stock, supply normal: govt

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division has asked people not to panic and not to buy excess fuel as fuel stock and supply are completely normal in the country.

The government is purchasing the necessary fuel from the international market to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply in line with demand. As a result, there is no possibility of a fuel supply shortage in the country, said a press release of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today.

It warned that petrol, octane and diesel are highly flammable substances. Storing such fuel privately is very dangerous.