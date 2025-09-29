'Startup Connect' platform to set new narrative for India-Bangladesh relations: High Commissioner

The High Commission of India hosted “Startup Connect” on 28 September 2025 – an event bringing together over 30 leading Bangladeshi startup founders and ecosystem leaders over a networking session and providing them with an opportunity to connect with peers to explore new partnerships, says a press release.

“Startup Connect” underscored the remarkable growth in the startup ecosystem in India and Bangladesh and showcased avenues for collaboration. The event highlighted how both Bangladeshi and Indian startups can leverage opportunities in technological innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering strong cross-border collaborations and driving shared growth in a future-oriented partnership.

Addressing the event, High Commissioner Pranay Verma underlined the importance of innovation-led growth in driving the future of India-Bangladesh engagement.