Chittagong port: who gains and who loses from the increased port charges

Answer: To understand how tariffs are determined internationally, we can refer to a policy report by the Germany-based think tank Global Solutions. Its 2022 report on encouraging private sector investment in ports analysed tariff-setting mechanisms in 21 countries.

The report found that in 13 developed countries, including those in Europe, tariffs are determined on a market-based competitive basis under competition law. In Indonesia, tariffs are approved by the government following negotiations with port users. In Saudi Arabia and South Africa, tariffs are set by government authorities, while in China, they are directly regulated by the government.

In neighboring India, tariffs for major ports have traditionally been set by the Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP). However, tariffs are now also being determined through market-based competition.

Thus, even though developed ports set tariffs competitively, there is no scope for arbitrary increases, since competition law indirectly regulates them. Moreover, many of these ports operate under public–private partnerships (PPP).

Chittagong Port has long operated under a “tool port” model, where the government retains control but allows some operations to be run by private operators. Under this model, tariffs were determined based on operating costs. After the first tariff schedule in 1986, rates were officially raised in five categories through a gazette notification in 2007.

Now, after many years, the port is transitioning to a “landlord port” model — a public–private partnership system where the government retains ownership of the land, while private companies build and operate jetties, equipment, and other infrastructure for long-term use. The Patenga Terminal, launched in June last year, is operating under this model.

Just before this transition, the government raised port charges. A foreign consulting firm conducted a study before the new tariff was fixed. The Port Authority and the Ministry of Shipping also held discussions with port users. However, user associations have said that the new tariff did not meet their expectations. Additionally, due to a lack of strong leadership in major business organisations, suitable representatives from the business community could not participate effectively in the discussions.