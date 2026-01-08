US visa bond is unfortunate: Touhid Hossain

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has described as unfortunate the inclusion of Bangladeshi nationals in the list of 38 countries whose citizens may be required to post a “visa bond” or security deposit when applying to enter the United States.

He made the remarks on Thursday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Referring to the US decision, he said it was not directed solely at Bangladesh, noting that Bangladesh is one of several countries on the list.

“Which countries are included? Those that have problems related to immigration,” he said. “You have seen the Americans’ strategy—among those who take money from their social system, the number of Bangladeshis is higher.”