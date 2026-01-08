US visa bond is unfortunate: Touhid Hossain
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has described as unfortunate the inclusion of Bangladeshi nationals in the list of 38 countries whose citizens may be required to post a “visa bond” or security deposit when applying to enter the United States.
He made the remarks on Thursday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Referring to the US decision, he said it was not directed solely at Bangladesh, noting that Bangladesh is one of several countries on the list.
“Which countries are included? Those that have problems related to immigration,” he said. “You have seen the Americans’ strategy—among those who take money from their social system, the number of Bangladeshis is higher.”
The foreign affairs adviser said, “So if they impose restrictions on certain countries, it does not seem at all unusual to me that Bangladesh would be included. It is certainly unfortunate. It is undoubtedly painful for us. But it is not unexpected.”
However, he does not see the interim government as responsible for the situation.
Explaining his position, he said, “If this had happened within the past year alone, then I would have said that we were responsible. If the problem had emerged within one year, I would have said this government bears some responsibility. But this practice has been going on for a long time.
Therefore, if responsibility is to be assigned in terms of policy, it lies with all previous governments. We have not been able to change it, nor is it possible to change it, because controlling people’s movement is not within the capacity of this government—nor has it been within the capacity of any government.”
At this point, referring to the interim government’s stance on irregular migration, Touhid Hossain said, “From a policy perspective, I can say that from the very first day we have been speaking out against irregular migration. The only solution will be if we can stop irregular migration. We still see reports in newspapers of people dying while crossing the Mediterranean, or barely surviving and being rescued. They are victims, and they deserve every kind of sympathy. At the same time, the law has been violated.”
In this context, the foreign affairs adviser added, “A village boy who leaves from here on a tourist visa and goes to Kenya does not actually have the means to travel to Kenya or Turkey. Why can’t we stop this? As long as we fail to stop it, people will continue to die in the Mediterranean.”
According to the US State Department’s travel-related website, it was announced on Tuesday that citizens of 38 countries will be required to post a visa bond or security deposit of up to USD 15,000 when applying to enter the United States. Initially, in August last year, the United States added six countries to the list of those subject to the visa bond requirement. It later added seven more countries, and on Tuesday included another 25 countries, including Bangladesh.
Asked whether the government would take any steps to prevent the imposition of the visa bond, the foreign affairs adviser said, “This has just happened. We will proceed through the usual channels. We will try to seek an exemption from this requirement.”