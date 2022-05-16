UGC, ministry officials' Australia trip halted

A study tour of 12 officials of the education ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC) to Australia has been halted.

The education ministry came up with this order on Monday four days after a circular was issued by the finance ministry restricting all foreign trips in a bid to save forex reserves.

According to the UGC, 11 UGC officials, including its secretary and two members, and the secondary and higher education division secretary’s assistant secretary were supposed to leave the country for Australia on 28 May for visiting different universities there.