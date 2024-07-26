Quota reform movement
Unbiased probe, publishing number of deaths demanded
Speakers from a rally Friday demanded an unbiased investigation and publishing the actual number of deaths in violence and clashes that broke out centering the job quota reform movement.
They said hearing the narratives from the government side, it seems only the installations have been damaged but there was no casualty of people.
They also demanded ensuring people’s right to expression and right to information by not hiding information.
Thirty one social and cultural organisations arranged the rally at the National Press Club in the city in the morning where university teachers, rights and cultural activists spoke.
Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) chief executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, “We want an investigation of the deaths under the United Nations. We demand an answer for every bullet-hit body.”
Demanding opening of the educational institutions, Rizwana said, “Who created Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal? We want such dirty politics to stop. Let all the universities be opened. Let not even a single bullet be fired.”
“It was said we have become Singapore! How many ministers of that country would have resigned after so many deaths? What happened in our country? You must seek apology for these deaths. We are not well,” she stated.
Addressing the programme, Dhaka University teacher Samin Lutfa said, “The statements that are being given, it seems only the installations have been damaged, there was no casualty of people.”
She demanded disclosure of the information of all the people arrested and taken to jail centing the student movement seeking a reform in the quota system.
“If we can’t create a democratic system today, we will never be able to get out of the grip of dictators,” she told the rally.
Barrister Sara Hossain said, “Bullets were fired on the boys and girls and many people died. But if we hear the government’s statements it would seem that only the assets of the state have been damaged.”
Mentioning that they had to face a number of obstacles to organise the programme, she said, “Information are being hidden in this country; but we want to know the information immediately. We have that right.”
Artistes and social activists lodged their protests through songs and reciting poems.
Journalist Abu Sayeed Khan said over 200 lives have been lost, assets of the state have been damaged. This movement is no longer a movement against the quota system. This has turned into a movement of the people.
Professor Rehnuma Ahmed, Brotee chief executive officer Sharmeen Murshid, cultural organisation Bibartan’s general secretary Mofizur Rahman alias Laltu, journalist Ashraf Kaisar and others attended the programme.
The participants wanted to go to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay respect to the people over the quota reform movement but that was cancelled due to security risks.
Cultural activists alleged that the police took away their mikes before the start of the event.