‘I cannot make ends meet on under Tk 800 a day’

Most of his hair has turned white, as have his moustache and beard. Wrinkles crease his forehead and his eyes are slightly sunken. A gentle smile lingers on his face, yet a shadow of uncertainty clouds his gaze.

His name is Sukumar Rabidas, now in his fifties. He lives in the Rabidas Polli of Faridpur town. For nearly 40 years, he has been crafting shoes and sandals, stitching and repairing worn-out footwear, dyeing and polishing shoes.

He works by the roadside in Moyrapatti, on the bank of the Kumar River, in front of a sanitary ware shop. His father and grandfather practiced the exact same trade. Sukumar learned the craft from his father, who had learned it from his own father. And so it has continued, down through the generations.