Govt closely monitoring AL activities abroad: Press secretary

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Sunday said they are monitoring what the Awami League is doing from outside the country as its activities are banned in the country.

"You know their activities are banned in Bangladesh. Definitely, we are monitoring what they are doing from outside the country," he said while responding to a question regarding AL's party office in Kolkata, as reported by BBC Bangla recently.

The press secretary said they are looking into their activities to know whether they want to "create any instability" in the country.

"We will be able to know if we can gather concrete information," Alam said during a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and director general (public diplomacy) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman were present at the briefing which was arranged to highlight Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus' engagements in Malaysia from 11-13 August.

In the bustling outskirts of Kolkata, a commercial complex has begun drawing unfamiliar visitors for the last few months.