Secretariat employees begin 1 hour work abstention

The Unity Forum also called on all field-level offices, including the offices of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, to observe the same work abstention during the same hour.

They further warned that if the demand is not fulfilled, new protest programmes will be announced after 31 May.

At around 10:15 am today, Unity Forum co-chairman Badiul Kabir told Prothom Alo that the abstention was being observed across various ministries and departments.

He added that they would soon gather in the library of the Ministry of Public Administration.