Opposition leader pays tribute at National Memorial, says ‘here to fulfil a moral duty’
Leader of the Opposition in the National Parliament and ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman extended his greetings on Independence and National Day, saying, “Alhamdulillah. We have come here to fulfil a moral duty. This is one of the highest ceremonies of the state. Like everyone else, we have come to pay our respects to our brave fighters and martyrs.”
Speaking to newspersons at National Memorial, Savar, on Thursday morning after paying homage to the heroes and martyrs of the Liberation War, Shafiqur Rahman emphasised the importance of national unity for the country’s continued sovereignty.
“We prayed to Allah that the sovereignty of this nation remains intact. May Allah bestow peace and mercy upon the people of this country. Together, may we build a non-violent, corruption-free, equitable, and humane Bangladesh. Through you, we extend our Independence and National Day greetings to the entire nation,” the Jamaat ameer said.