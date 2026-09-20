100 “hotspots” in North, 29 wards at high risk in South

A small room. Water has accumulated along its damp walls, creating a breeding ground for Aedes mosquito larvae. The room is located in the New Colony residential area of the National Housing Authority in Lalmatia, in the capital.

On Saturday morning, mosquito-control workers from the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) found Aedes mosquito larvae in stagnant water beside the room in the colony.

They then asked the residents to clean the area and sprayed insecticide there to destroy the larvae. Workers also found Aedes larvae at six other locations in the colony and destroyed them.

After verifying the addresses of dengue patients admitted to hospitals, the DNCC has identified 100 dengue hotspots in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation. The New Colony residential area of the National Housing Authority in DNCC Ward 32 is among them.